Daddy Freeze Reacts To Shut Down Of Churches Over Coronavirus

By Olayemi Oladotun

Education

Covenant University To Resume March 22 Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Covenant University has insisted that its students resume by Sunday, 21st March despite directives from the FG to shut...
Sports

Coronavirus: Former Arsenal Players Sacked For Refusing To Take Slashed Salaries

The Swiss football club, Sion, has reportedly sacked nine players including former Arsenal stars Alex Song and Johan Djourou...
National News

Coronavirus: NYSC Suspends CDS Indefinitely

Few days after shutting down its Orientation camps nationwide over the coronavirus outbreak, the National Youth Service Corps NYSC...
National News

FG Places Embargo On Recruitment Into Civil Service

The minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed has announced that the president has ordered an...
Politics

Coronavirus: Presidency Tackles Senate For Accusing Buhari Of ‘Complacency’

Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, has condemned the senate’s call on President Muhammadu Buhari to address Nigerians over the coronavirus...
Olayemi Oladotun
Oladotun Olayemi is a passionate writer who loves to disseminate reports on topics bordering on celebrities, lifestyle, sports and politics. An avid football lover and a trained historian.

Popular OAP, Daddy Freeze has reacted to the decision of churches in Nigeria to shut down their services in order to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

The government in Nigeria is currently placing ban on large gathering so as to prevent the spread of the virus after 12 cases were confirmed.

In response to this development, a lot of churches have informed their members to stay at home for fellowship.

According to Daddy Freeze, hospitals are the real healing centres, not deliverance and healing houses.

Daddy Freeze
Daddy Freeze’s post

Daddy Freeze
Daddy Freeze’s

