How Abba Kyari’s ‘Busy Body’ Got Him Coronavirus: Omokri

Popular social media commentators, Reno Omokri has stated that Abba Kyari would not have been infected with coronavirus if not for his ‘busy body.’

Read Also: COVID-19: Omokri Asks FG To Pay Nigerians N2,500 For Feeding During Lockdown

Speaking via his official Twitter handle on Wednesday, Omokri queried what he was doing in Germany negotiating a power deal when the country has a minister of power.

He wrote: “Why did Abba Kyari go to Germany to negotiate a power deal with Siemens? Is Abba Kyari the minister of power? See what his busybody has done to him! Mind your business, you won’t. You must interfere with NSA, COAS, Police and ministers. Now, look at yourself!:

#BuhariTormentor