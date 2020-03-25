Trending

How Abba Kyari’s ‘Busy Body’ Got Him Coronavirus: Omokri

By Valerie Oke

Must Read

National NewsVerity Awala - 0

COVID-19: Aso Rock On A Partial Lockdown – Adesina

Femi Adesina, President Muhammadu Buhari's special adviser on media and publicity, says the presidential villa in Abuja is on...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

Atiku Donates N50m For Coronavirus Relief Package For Nigerians

Atiku Abubakar, former vice-president, has donated N50 million as relief fund to support the fight against coronavirus.Atiku made the...
Read more
News FeedVerity Awala - 0

Coronavirus: Kaduna Bans Motorcycle, Tricycle Operation

Hadiza Balarabe, Deputy Governor of Kaduna State says the State Government has banned the operations of motorcycles and tricycles...
Read more
PoliticsVerity Awala - 0

COVID-19: Surrender Yourself For Test, PDP Tells Yahaya Bello

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State, has called on the state governor, Yahaya Bello to submit himself...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

COVID-19: Wike Shuts All Rivers Air, Land, Sea Borders Indefinitely

Rivers state governor, Nyeson Wike has announced the total lock down of the state following move by a coronavirus...
Read more
Valerie Oke

Reno Omokri
Reno Omokri

Popular social media commentators, Reno Omokri has stated that Abba Kyari would not have been infected with coronavirus if not for his ‘busy body.’

Read Also: COVID-19: Omokri Asks FG To Pay Nigerians N2,500 For Feeding During Lockdown

Speaking via his official Twitter handle on Wednesday, Omokri queried what he was doing in Germany negotiating a power deal when the country has a minister of power.

He wrote: “Why did Abba Kyari go to Germany to negotiate a power deal with Siemens? Is Abba Kyari the minister of power? See what his busybody has done to him! Mind your business, you won’t. You must interfere with NSA, COAS, Police and ministers. Now, look at yourself!:

#BuhariTormentor

Previous articleAtiku Donates N50m For Coronavirus Relief Package For Nigerians
Next articleCOVID-19: Aso Rock On A Partial Lockdown – Adesina
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Governor Yahaya Bello Speaks On Coronavirus Test Results

Trending Amaka Odozi - 0
Yahaya Bello, the Governor of Kogi State, has finally reacted to reports that he has contracted the deadly Coronavirus, COVID-19.A video circulating online captures...
Read more

Pastor Ashimolowo Tells Church Members To Pay Their Offering Online (Video)

Trending Amaka Odozi - 0
Senior Pastor of Kingsway International Christian Centre, KICC, Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo recently asked his members not to hold back on paying their offerings.Pastor Ashimolowo,...
Read more

Omokri Reacts To Rumours That He Tested Positive To Coronavirus

Trending Temitope Alabi - 0
Nigerian author Reno Omokri has reacted to rumours that he tested positive for coronavirus.Omokri took to his IG to address the rumour, saying he...
Read more

Lady Opens Up On Alleged Abuse In The Hands Of Her Father (Video)

Trending Amaka Odozi - 0
A Nigerian lady, identified as Praise Mariya has taken to social media to recount how her father molested her. According to praise, her father,  Bishop...
Read more
- Advertisement -