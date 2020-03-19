Entertainment

Iheoma Nnadi Sow Off Her Second Baby In New Photo

By Michael Isaac

Michael Isaac

Iheoma Nnadi
Nigerian Ex-beauty queen, Nnadi Iheoma

Iheoma Nnadi, wife of ex-super Eagles player, Emmanuel Emenike has shared a photo of her and her newborn.

In the photo she shared, Mrs Nnadi also expressed her joy and appreciation to everyone who has been supportive.

Also, recall that it was only recently when Emenike shared a photo with the newborn as the MBGN winner was missing in the picture.

READ ALSO – ‘Do Not Let Anyone Kill You All In Name Of Love’ – Iheoma Nnadi Advises

Sharing this new photo, the beauty queen thanked her husband who has always been supportive of her.

See Photo Here:

Iheoma Nnadi
Nnadi’s Post

