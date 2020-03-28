National News

‘Nigeria Will Go Into Recession If COVID-19 Persists Beyond Six Months’ – Finance Minister

By Amaka Odozi

Must Read

National NewsAmaka Odozi - 0

‘Nigeria Will Go Into Recession If COVID-19 Persists Beyond Six Months’ – Finance Minister

Nigeria's Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, has predicted that the country will go into recession if the Coronavirus pandemic continues...
Read more
National NewsAmaka Odozi - 0

NCDC Records 11 Fresh Cases Of Coronavirus In Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 11 cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19 in Nigeria on Friday...
Read more
National NewsEditor - 0

COVID-19: NCDC Confirms 5 New Cases In Abuja, Oyo

Oyo State has recorded another two new cases of the coronavirus, increasing Nigeria’s toll to 70.Three cases were also...
Read more
PoliticsEyitemi Majeed - 0

COVID-19: Senate President Calls On FG To Provide Relief For Poor Nigerians

The senate president, Ahmed Lawan has appealed to the federal government of Nigeria of provide relief material to the...
Read more
PoliticsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Governor Makinde Sacks Media Aide For Posting Fake News

 Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, has sacked his special adviser on digital media, Muritala Olajide also known as Adigun...
Read more
Amaka Odozi

Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, has predicted that the country will go into recession if the Coronavirus pandemic continues longer than six months.

Finance, Budget and National Planning Minister, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed
A file photo of the Finance, Budget and National Planning Minister, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning made this known when she appeared on Channels TV on Friday.

In her words,

“We are hopeful that this pandemic will be limited in time.

Read Also: I Feel Good, Says Bauchi Governor After Coronavirus Infection

 If it is an average of three months, we should be able to close the year with positive growth.

But if it goes longer than that – six months, one year – we will go into recession.”

 

Previous articleNCDC Records 11 Fresh Cases Of Coronavirus In Nigeria
Next articleIkeja, Eti-Osa Have Highest Numbers Of COVID 19 Cases In Lagos – Sanwo-Olu
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

NCDC Records 11 Fresh Cases Of Coronavirus In Nigeria

National News Amaka Odozi - 0
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 11 cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19 in Nigeria on Friday night.This was revealed in a...
Read more

COVID-19: NCDC Confirms 5 New Cases In Abuja, Oyo

National News Editor - 0
Oyo State has recorded another two new cases of the coronavirus, increasing Nigeria’s toll to 70.Three cases were also recorded in Abuja, the nation's...
Read more

Stay-At-Home Order: Lagos Provides ‘Stimulus Package’ To Residents

National News Verity Awala - 0
Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu says the state will provide economic stimulus package to residents as part of efforts to cushion the effect of...
Read more

Coronavirus: Sanwo-Olu Thanks Buhari For N1billion Grant

National News Verity Awala - 0
Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has expressed his appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for approving a 1 billion Naira grant for his state towards...
Read more
- Advertisement -