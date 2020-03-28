‘Nigeria Will Go Into Recession If COVID-19 Persists Beyond Six Months’ – Finance Minister

Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, has predicted that the country will go into recession if the Coronavirus pandemic continues longer than six months.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning made this known when she appeared on Channels TV on Friday.

In her words,

“We are hopeful that this pandemic will be limited in time.

If it is an average of three months, we should be able to close the year with positive growth.

But if it goes longer than that – six months, one year – we will go into recession.”