TV Host, Andy Cohen Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Popular US TV show host, Andy Cohen, has tested positive to Coronavirus.

Andy made this known via an Instagram post last night writing;

”After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus. As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better. I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves” he wrote

Amid the global pandemic, a couple of other celebrities have also tested positive for the virus to include; Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Olga Kurylenko, Kristofer Hivju amongst others.