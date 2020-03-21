Entertainment

TV Host, Andy Cohen Tests Positive For Coronavirus

By Temitope Alabi

Must Read

World newsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Zimbabwe Records First Case

The Zimbabwean government on Friday, March 20, reported its first case of coronavirus.Health Minister Obadiah Moyo, who made the...
Read more
EducationMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: No Plans To Shut Down Schools In Akwa Ibom – Gov Emmanuel

Governor Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom states has said that there are no plans to shut down schools in...
Read more
PoliticsEyitemi Majeed - 0

COVID-19: INEC Postpones Bayelsa, Imo, Plateau Bye-Elections Indefinitely

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released a statement informing the general public that bye-elections across the country...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Coronavirus: Lai Mohammed Reveals When Buhari Will Address The Nation

Following public outcry calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to personally address the nation following the pandemic of coronavirus, Lai...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 21st March 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 21st March 2020.Here are the major headlines.FG To Shut...
Read more
Temitope Alabi

Popular US TV show host, Andy Cohen, has tested positive to Coronavirus.

Andy made this known via an Instagram post last night writing;

Read Also: Coronavirus: NAFDAC Approves Production Of Chloroquine For Clinical Trial

”After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus.  As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better.  I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves” he wrote

Amid the global pandemic, a couple of other celebrities have also tested positive for the virus to include; Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Olga Kurylenko, Kristofer Hivju amongst others.

Previous article75-Year-Old Defiles 2 And 4 Year Old Sisters In Anambra
Next articleTest Her Cooking Skills Before You Marry Her – Reno Omokri
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Actor Gbenga Ajumoko Dies After Battling Kidney Problems

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Popular Nollywood actor, Gbenga Ajumoko has reportedly passed away after a long time battle with kidney problems.Information Nigeria recall the actor reached out to...
Read more

Actress, Olaitan Sugar Rains Curses On Ex-Boyfriend (Photo)

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Movie producer, Olaitan Sugar has taken to social media to lambast her ex-boyfriend, Segun Mayanna for leaving a shady comment on her Instagram post. The actress...
Read more

Actress Bukunmi Oluwashina Speaks On Being A Lesbian

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Popular Yoruba actress, Bukunmi Oluwashina, in a recent interview, spoke about being a lesbian and how her Tomboy nature doesn’t define her sexuality.Speaking with...
Read more

Popular Singer Kenny Rogers Dies At 81

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
Actor-singer Kenny Rogers is dead.According to reports, Rogers died Friday night. He was 81.The country singer died at home in Sandy Springs, Georgia. His...
Read more
- Advertisement -