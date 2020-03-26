You Are A Poverty Stricken Fool – Ifu Ennada Slams Trolls Over N200k Vitamin C Claim

BBNaija housemate Ifu Ennada has slammed a troll who called her out for saying she has spent N200,000 on vitamin C.

Ifu had taken to her page to share a post saying she has so far spent N200,000 on Vitamin C amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

”Part of my Vitamin C Stash😊. I’ve been on Vitamin C for years and I hardly fall sick. I finally got my entire family on it, so when I buy for myself, I buy for them as well. I also buy for some of my friends. The brand I used sold out worldwide, so I had to introduce new brands which are mostly what you see in this picture. This month alone I’ve spent about 200k naira on Vitamin C. With so many reports on Vitamin C usage in the prevention and treatment of Corona Virus (check my previous posts and my last IGTV video) , this is one of the best times to start your Vitamin C journey. As for dosage, I can’t give advice on that because what I take might seem insane to the average mind that’s illiterate on VC.

_______

I also drink alot of Green Tea, Ginger and Turmeric with black pepper. I didn’t start this journey today, it’s part of my lifestyle.”

Not long after she posted this, a follower called her out on this advising that she stops lying.