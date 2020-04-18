Actor IK Ogbonna Shares Two Ways Africa Can Develop (Photo)

Nollywood actor, IK Ogbonna has taken to social media to share his two cents about ways Africa can develop as a continent.

Sharing a photo of himself, the actor wrote;

”The problem of Africa, for me, is, first of all, a question of mentality and education.
Africa will develop the day it stops confusing modernization with westernization!
Africa will take care of itself the day it knows that it is not on the ground floor of humanity because it has all the wealth it needs to stand up to the West!

As Bob Marley said: “ Get Up! Stand Up” 🇳🇬“

