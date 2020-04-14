IK Ogbonna Reacts After Tory Lanez Calls Him Out On Instagram (Video)

Popular Nigerian actor, IK Ogbonna has reacted after Canadian rapper, Tory Lanez called him out for continuously posting the Nigerian flag on his Instagram live.

IK Ogbonna took to the photo-sharing app to react to the incident and reveal the reason behind his actions.

The actor said;

‘For me, there is really nothing for me to say, I just drop flags. The funny thing is that the way the whole flag thing started was that I was at Troy’s live and I posted a bunch of flags one time and at the other time, my other phone was getting a notification from Twitter

“I went there and noticed that people were insulting me and I was like since una want make I pepper you with flag, I go give you flag until you are tired, Ill give you flag until you receive spiritual healing.

“It really didn’t mean much to me, I just found fun doing it but then again I think I’m enjoying it but Oga Troy says I should please stop dropping flags so I need to respect his page.”

Watch the video below: