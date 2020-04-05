Entertainment

Actress Adunni Ade Celebrates Liz Anjorin On Her Birthday

By Temitope Alabi

Temitope Alabi

Nollywood actress Adunni Ade has taken to social media to share her first ever experience with actress Liz Anjorin.

Celebrating Liz who turned a year older on April 4th, Adunni penned down a lengthy piece elaborating on just how great a person Liz is.

She wrote;

”Happy Birthday to the ever joyful happy bubbly @lizzyanjorin_original
I met you once 2 years ago on a movie set where you allowed the producer use your store for filming. The production took pretty much took up the whole day and night (past 10pm). You were extremely patient and kind enough to allow us complete all we had to film. I recall apologizing for the delay, but you made it clear you would be staying back till the following morning to achieve all you needed to do. I recall you being extremely pleasant with us. May Allah continue to guide and uplift you in all you do. For as long as you’ve got life, you’ve got hope. From your mouth to His ears. May this New Age be the best yet all the days of your life.
Oh yea! I love your videos of you always dancing and walking back and forth and judi-ing 😂😂😂 ara ilu mi Have a Great day!”

Happy Birthday to the ever joyful happy bubbly @lizzyanjorin_original I met you once 2 years ago on a movie set where you allowed the producer use your store for filming. The production took pretty much took up the whole day and night (past 10pm). You were extremely patient and kind enough to allow us complete all we had to film. I recall apologizing for the delay, but you made it clear you would be staying back till the following morning to achieve all you needed to do. I recall you being extremely pleasant with us. May Allah continue to guide and uplift you in all you do. For as long as you’ve got life, you’ve got hope. From your mouth to His ears. May this New Age be the best yet all the days of your life. Oh yea! I love your videos of you always dancing and walking back and forth and judi-ing 😂😂😂 ara ilu mi Have a Great day!

