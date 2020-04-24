Actress Ini Edo Celebrates 9m Followers On Instagram (Photo)

Nollywood actress, Ini Edo is currently in a double celebratory mood.

First, she celebrated her birthday on Thursday then on Friday, she is celebrating an amazing 9 million reach on Instagram.

Celebrating the amazing feat, the screen diva pointed out that getting to the landmark a day after her birthday is the sweetest gift she got from her fans.

She wrote: “Thank you 9million of you.. don’t know how I deserve you .. Am so humbled and overwhelmed by your love. For all the calls, posts, messages, prayers, mentions thank you and may God bless and keep you all safe so we can enjoy what is to come. Thank you 🙏. 30 more people get lucky drop your accounts if you are sure you didn’t get anything yesterday. I love y’all 9million of you.”