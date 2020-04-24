Burna Boy Flaunts Tattoo Collections On His Body (Photo)

By
Eyitemi Majeed
-
Burna Boy
Burna Boy

Popular Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu simply known and addressed as Burna Boy has taken to his official Instagram story to flaunt his tattoo collections on his body.

Flaunting the huge collections, the singer stripped to his underpants which flaunting prints which included ‘Africa giant’ and a host of others.

The singer put Nigeria on the world map once again when he got nominated for the Grammy’s awards.

Read AlsoBurna Boy Reacts To Accountant General’s Office Fire Outbreak, Funke Akindele’s Arrest (Video)

However, he went on to lose to legendary singer, Angelique Kidjo in a keenly contested category.

Photos below:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here