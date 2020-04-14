Entertainment

AY Makun Defends Wife Against Those Claiming She Has Done Cosmetic Surgery

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

Popular comedian, AY Makun has taken to his Instagram page to defend his wife, Mabel against critics alleging she has done cosmetic surgery on her body.

The comedian shared throwback photos of his wife to prove she didn’t go under the knife to achieve her hourglass figure.

AY captioned the post;

I do understand that a lot of people are bored this period with the lockdown situation. But let’s find a way to leave the Makuns alone and concentrate on how to stay safe from the pandemic that has engulfed the nation and the rest of the world.

No disrespect to people who do Cosmetic Surgery. I believe that they do it for many reasons. Some want to look younger. Others seek to change a feature they’ve never liked. That decision should remain personal and highly respected as it becomes a boost to their self-esteem.

It is also good to believe and respect that there are still people with what I call FOLLOW COME. Not everyone has made the decision to go under the knife yet, and @realmabelmakun is one of them. Friends and families who knows us together in last 15 years will attest to that simple fact. Some people are naturally blessed from generation to generation with the body. Except it is possible to believe that my daughter Michelle has gone under the knife too. STOP THE FAKE NEWS.

Read Also: COVID-19: Tacha Reacts As Buhari Extends Lockdown By 14 Days

“Anyways, we all don’t have job this period. So you guys have another 14 days lockdown to continue to go the blogs to comment negatively on what you know nothing about. It still will not make me go to my inlaws and ask for refund.“

See his full post below:

The comedian’s post
The comedian’s post

Continuation of his IG post
Continuation of his IG post

Throwback photos
Throwback photos

