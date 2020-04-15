Bayelsa Billionaire, Keniebi Okoko Dies During Liposuction Surgery

Bayelsa billionaire, Keniebi Okoko has died as a result of complications stemming from a failed tummy tuck surgery.

The report of the former PDP governorship aspirant’s death emerged on Wednesday and it says that he didn’t survive a liposuction surgery at a hospital in Lagos on Tuesday.

A power outage was also blamed for the death.

PDP youth leader, Oyinemi Nicholas Endeley confirmed the death of Kenedi with the words;

“DO THE WORK OF HIM THAT SENT YOU, FOR NIGHT COMMETH WHEN NO MAN CAN WORK

-Pastor Kenebi your night has come. Rest in peace.

Young 42yr old successful billionaire, and an uprising politician; gone like that? NAWA

Its a rude shock for Bayelsa state and Salvation ministries. It’s a pill to difficult to swallow; it is HARD to swallow this pill.”

