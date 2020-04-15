US President Donald Trump Freezes WHO Funding

The President of the United States, Donald Trump has said he has instructed his administration to stop funding to the World Health Organization (WHO).

According to the President, the WHO had “failed in its basic duty” in its response to the coronavirus outbreak.

He also accused the UN body of not telling the truth about what was happening at the centre of the Chinese outbreak in the city of Wuhan.

Trump has previously accused the WHO of being biased towards China.

This decision came a day, after the US surpassed Italy with the most deaths from COVID-19.