Donald Trump Takes Second Coronavirus Test

The United States, US, President, Donald Trump on Thursday revealed that he has taken a second test for Coronavirus.

The 45th President of the United States disclosed that the second test for COVID-19 was negative.

The US President explained that he did the test “really out of curiosity to see how quickly it worked.”

Recall that Trump took the first test in March, after coming in contact with two individuals who have tested positive for coronavirus.

The Coronavirus cases across the world have reached one million, according to Worldometers.