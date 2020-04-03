Coronavirus: Global Number Of Cases Surpasses One Million

More than 1,002,159 people have been diagnosed with the index COVID-19 disease worldwide, according to figures collected and compiled by researchers from Johns Hopkins University.

According to Reuters, the death toll from the deadly virus has also surpassed over 51,000 while about 208,000 patients have also recovered from the deadly disease which started in Wuhan China.

Italy remains the country worst affected by the outbreak, with a total of 13,915 deaths, followed by Spain, with a total of 10,003 deaths.

The US accounts for most cases in the world with 234,000 people infected and 5,316 deaths recorded so far.