CoronavirusGeneral NewsWorld news

Coronavirus: Global Number Of Cases Surpasses One Million

By Michael Isaac

Must Read

National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Why Cases Of Coronavirus Are On The Rise In The Country: FG

The federal government of Nigeria has attributed the geometric rise in the case of novel coronavirus in the country...
Read more
World newsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Donald Trump Takes Second Coronavirus Test

The United States, US, President, Donald Trump on Thursday revealed that he has taken a second test for Coronavirus.The...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Nigeria Faced With Unprecedented Economic Challenge – Osinbajo

Vice president Yemi Osinbajo has conceded that the country is currently ladened with economic woes that have never been...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

SGF: Nothing FG Can Do About Businesses Using COVID-19 To Exploit Nigerians

The secretary to the government (SGF), Boss Mustapha has stated that the federal government of Nigeria is powerless against...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Lassa Fever Death Toll Rises To 185 In Nigeria As Coronavirus Cases Ups

The Lassa Fever death toll has risen to 185 in Nigeria amid the fight against coronavirus outbreak in the...
Read more
Michael Isaac

More than 1,002,159 people have been diagnosed with the index COVID-19 disease worldwide, according to figures collected and compiled by researchers from Johns Hopkins University.

According to Reuters, the death toll from the deadly virus has also surpassed over 51,000 while about 208,000 patients have also recovered from the deadly disease which started in Wuhan China.

Italy remains the country worst affected by the outbreak, with a total of 13,915 deaths, followed by Spain, with a total of 10,003 deaths.

READ ALSO – Lagos, Abuja Record New Cases Of Coronavirus, Total Now 184

The US accounts for most cases in the world with 234,000 people infected and 5,316 deaths recorded so far.

Previous articleSinger Falz Opens Up On His Relationship Status (Video)
Next articlePrincess Shyngle Reveals Her Man Cheated On Her With 8 Women (Video)
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

CBN Governor Emefiele Tests Negative For Coronavirus

Coronavirus Olayemi Oladotun - 0
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele has tested negative for coronavirus.This was confirmed in a tweet on the official CBN Twitter...
Read more

NCDC Confirms Six New Cases Of Coronavirus, Total Now 190 (Photo)

Coronavirus Amaka Odozi - 0
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed six new cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total to...
Read more

Donald Trump Takes Second Coronavirus Test

World news Olayemi Oladotun - 0
The United States, US, President, Donald Trump on Thursday revealed that he has taken a second test for Coronavirus.The 45th President of the United...
Read more

Coronavirus: Jigawa Governor Converts Hotel, NYSC Camp To Isolation Centre

Coronavirus Olayemi Oladotun - 0
The Yakubu Gowon NYSC orientation camp and a three-Star Hotel in Jigawa State has been converted into isolation centers for coronavirus suspected cases.This was...
Read more
- Advertisement -