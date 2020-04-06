BBNaija Diane Tensions Instagram With New Photo

Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Diane Russet is currently trending on social media after sharing a new photo that is capable of making heads spin.

Sharing the photo, the reality TV star said: When they ask you why you’re doing so much, tell them it’s because you want so much more. Dust settles. Queens don’t

In the photo, she was spotted revealing a larger part of her blossom in her skimpy outfit.

The photo has since caused an uproar on social media and we feel you need to sneak a peek.

Photo below: