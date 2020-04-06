“My Imagination Has Me Dating Drake” – Toke Makinwa

Media girl Toke Mkainwa has revealed whom she is dating in her imagination.

The divorced OAP partook in the viral funny Tik Tok game where women share their relationship status while adding that the people they are infact dating, only exist in their imagination.

Partaking in the game, Toke revealed that in her imagination, she is dating Canadian rapper Drake.

”My imagination has me dating Drake 😃😃

“Who you dating in your imagination? Not real life oooo but someone you’ll love to go on a date with. TikTok – TokeMakinwa”

