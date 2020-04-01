National News

BREAKING: FG Reduces Petrol Price To ₦123.50 Per Litre

By Valerie Oke

Coronavirus: Governor Ishaku Orders Closure Of Markets In Taraba

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State has directed the immediate closure of all markets, shops and other related public...
COVID-19: FG Commences N20,000 Conditional Cash Transfer To Poor Households (Photo)

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadia Umar-Farouk has Led a federal government team to...
Sports Minister Mourns Death Of Paralympian, Ndidi Nwosu

The Minister of Youths and Sports, Sunday Dare, has mourned the death of Nigeria’s Rio 2016 Paralympic gold medalist,...
Governor Abdulrahman Appoints New Vice Chancellor For KWASU

The Executive Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has approved the appointment of Prof. Mustapha Mohammed-Akanbi as substantive Vice-Chancellor...
NCDC Confirms 12 New Cases Of Coronavirus In Nigeria, Total Now 151

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed twelve new cases of Coronavirus in the country, bringing the...
Valerie Oke

Less that a month after reducing fuel price to N125 from N140, the federal government of Nigeria has further announced a further reduction to N123.50.

This was made public by Bashir Ahmad, presidential aide on new media.

This is in line with the price modulation that was set up by the current administration recently.

He wrote:

“FLASH: The PPPRA, in line with the Federal Government approval for a monthly review of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) pump price, announces Guiding PMS pump price of N123.50 per Litre. The new price takes effect from today, April 1, 2020. Read more on @PPPRAtweets’ timeline.”

