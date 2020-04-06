General NewsWorld news

Coronavirus: 104-Year-Old Woman Becomes Oldest Survivor

By Michael Isaac

Michael Isaac

104-year-old Ada Zanusso from Italy defied all odds to stay alive after testing positive for coronavirus, Daily Mail reports.

The lady is now being identified as the world’s oldest person to survive the deadly disease.

Ada was exhibiting symptoms of the deadly disease when her son suspected that she could have been infected with it.

READ ALSO – 4-Year-Old Tiger Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Daily Mail reports that after she started exhibiting symptoms which included a relentless bout of vomiting, fever, difficulty with breathing.

She was tested for the virus and result came out positive.

Ada’s doctor Carla Furno Marchese said the centenarian’s recovery is a sign hope for everyone suffering at these trying times.

