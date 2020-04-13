Coronavirus

Coronavirus: 29 Persons Awaiting Test Results In Anambra – Commissioner

By Olayemi Oladotun

Anambra State Government has announced that 29 persons consisting of health workers, relations and business partners of the COVID-19 index case in the State have been quarantined and are waiting to be tested.

The State’s Commissioner for Health, Dr Vincent Okpala revealed this on Monday.

Okpala who spoke to journalists in Awka gave details of how the COVID-19 response team in the state searched for the index case from 8 pm to 3 am, after National Centre for Disease Control contacted the government to reveal that a case has been registered in Anambra.

