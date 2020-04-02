Coronavirus: 6-Week-Old Baby Dies In US

A 6-week-old baby who died in the US state of Connecticut last week is now believed to be the youngest person to die of coronavirus in the world.

Governor Ned Lamont, who made the announcement on Wednesday, April 1, said a test carried out on Tuesday night confirmed that the newborn had COVID-19.

The baby girl was found unresponsive and taken to the hospital late last week, but could not be revived.

READ ALSO – Coronavirus: Global Death Toll Hits Above 40,000, US Tops China, Italy

The Governor wrote in part: “It is with heartbreaking sadness today that we can confirm the first pediatric fatality in Connecticut linked to #COVID19. A 6-week-old newborn from the Hartford area was brought unresponsive to a hospital late last week and could not be revived…”

See His Post Here: