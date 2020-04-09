General NewsWorld news

Coronavirus: Man Busted For Stealing, Selling Over 2 Million Face Masks

By Michael Isaac

Must Read

National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: 200 US-Based Nigerians Express Willingness To Return Home – Minister Of Foreign Affairs

Nigeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama says 200 Nigerians residing in the US have signified interest to be...
Read more
World newsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Man Busted For Stealing, Selling Over 2 Million Face Masks

A Businessman has been arrested by police after he stole up to 2 million face masks from a medical...
Read more
World newsMichael Isaac - 0

Dubai Suspends Marriage And Divorce Filings To Curb Spread Of COVID-19

All personal legal services, including attestations of marriage contracts and divorce certificates, have been suspended by the family court...
Read more
World newsMichael Isaac - 0

UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson Improving In ICU As Treatment Continues

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is "improving" after two nights in intensive care with coronavirus, Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said. Mr...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 9th April 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 9th April 2020.Here are the major headlines.Coronavirus: Chinese Medical...
Read more
Michael Isaac

A Businessman has been arrested by police after he stole up to 2 million face masks from a medical supplies company that had gone into liquidation, according to New York Post.

The businessman sold the masks to his contacts in Portugal after keeping stock at a locked warehouse on an industrial estate in the Galician cathedral city of Santiago de Compostela., Spain according to reports emanating from Spain.

Police investigators say the man didn’t only steal masks but also stole other protective equipment, including surgical gloves.

The Spanish government had to buy face masks from China in an emergency purchase, as it was left without enough masks when people became infected with coronavirus and hundreds of people began to die every day in Spain.

READ ALSO – COVID-19: Umahi Orders Production Of 200,000 Face Masks

According to investigators, the theft is said to have occurred at the end of February.

Alfonso Rueda, vice-president of the regional Xunta de Galicia regional government, visited the theft site on Monday and said only around 100 out of the two million face masks stored there had been left untouched.

He said: “The police received a tip-off that there could have been valuable health equipment here which would have been so necessary in the fight against COVID-19. ‘It had been cleaned out by the time they arrived. We calculate two million face masks have been stolen. Only the boxes are left.

“There are also empty boxes which contained surgical gloves but we don’t know at this stage exactly how many are missing.’

“The police investigation has led to the identification and arrest of the main suspect, a person from Santiago who has already appeared in court.”

Previous articleTwitter Users Knock Toke Makinwa Over Rude Comment
Next articleKate Henshaw Reacts To Woman Who Spent A Million Feeding People In Lagos
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Dubai Suspends Marriage And Divorce Filings To Curb Spread Of COVID-19

World news Michael Isaac - 0
All personal legal services, including attestations of marriage contracts and divorce certificates, have been suspended by the family court in Dubai as part of...
Read more

UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson Improving In ICU As Treatment Continues

World news Michael Isaac - 0
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is "improving" after two nights in intensive care with coronavirus, Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said. Mr Johnson was now sitting up...
Read more

Coronavirus: Ethiopia Declares State Of Emergency Over Rising Cases

World news Michael Isaac - 0
Ethiopia has declared a state of emergency to keep in check the spread of coronavirus in the country.Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed made the announcement...
Read more

Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey To Donate $1Billion To Fight Coronavirus

World news Eyitemi Majeed - 0
The founder and chief executive officer(CEO) of popular micro-blogging site, Jack Dorsey has pledged to donate one billion dollars towards the fight against the...
Read more
- Advertisement -