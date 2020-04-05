Coronavirus: Nigerian Doctor In New York Tests Positive (Video)

A Nigerian doctor, DR Damilola Odutola, based in New York has tested positive for Coronavirus.

Taking to his Instagram to make this announcement as well as start his self-isolation procedure, Odutola shared his story.

According to him, he decided to get tested after experiencing serious symptoms which include fever, chills, fatigue, and mild sore throat among others.

He wrote: ‘Today I tested positive for COVID, Last week I had quite serious symptoms that only a few know about; but I’m out of it now. Thanks to my friends and family for your prayers, messages and care. We will all overcome this, I’m praying for me and my colleagues here in NYC for protection …and for those that think it’s a joke…it really isn’t, pls stay at home and help flatten the curve.”