COVID-19: Yul Edochie Asks NCDC To Disclose Drugs For Treatment

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie says since a good number of people have been treated of coronavirus in Nigeria, now may be the ideal time to disclose the drug used in the treatments to Nigerians so that everybody can buy at home and continue with normal everyday life.

Edochie made this comment via a statement on his official Twitter handle on Thursday.

“Meanwhile, a good number of people have been treated of coronavirus in Nigeria.

Thanks to our doctors and NCDC. Isn’t it yet time for them to tell us the drug they used to treat those people so we can all buy the drug and keep at home, and continue with our daily lives?”