FG Frees 2,600 Prisoners Over Coronavirus

By Eyitemi Majeed

Eyitemi Majeed

The minister for interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has announced that the federal government would set at least 2,600 inmates free as a preventive measure against the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Aregbesola made this known during a press briefing in Abuja on Thursday.

According to the former governor, inmates who would be set free include the sick ones as well as the old ones.

Read AlsoNigerian Activist Draws Aregbesola’s Attention To Soup Allegedly Given To Inmates At Kaduna Prison

He made this known amid growing concern about the rising figure of confirmed cases of the novel disease.

