NCDC Confirms 22 New Cases Of Coronavirus

By Olayemi Oladotun

Olayemi Oladotun
Twenty-two new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Nigeria: 15 in Lagos, 4 in the FCT, 2 in Bauchi, and 1 in Edo.

As at 09:00 pm 8thh April, there are 276 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria.

Forty-four have been discharged with six deaths.

Despite the lockdown in many States, the number of cases continues to rise across the country.

With this new development, Lagos State has now recorded a total of 145 cases of the virus; the highest in the country.

NCDC wrote:

“Twenty-two new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 15 in Lagos, 4 in the FCT, 2 in Bauchi, 1 in Edo As at 09:00pm 8th April there are 276 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Forty-four have been discharged with six deaths.”

