Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 9th April 2020

By Michael Isaac

Michael Isaac

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 9th April 2020.

Here are the major headlines.

Coronavirus: Chinese Medical Team Arrives In Nigeria

A 15-man medical delegation from China has arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. Recall that the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire revealed that Nigeria was expecting a delegation of medical professionals from China.

FG Reduces 2020 Budget Over Coronavirus Pandemic

Due to the global economic realities necessitated by the Coronavirus outbreak,  the Federal Government of Nigeria has sent a new budget proposal to the National Assembly for consideration.

Mike Adenuga Redeems N1bn Pledge To Fight Coronavirus

The Mike Adenuga Foundation has redeemed his N1 billion pledge to the Central Bank of Nigeria and private sector coalition against COVID-19.

Coronavirus: Governor Okowa Gives Update On Delta State Index Case

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has provided a fresh update on the State’s first Coronavirus (COVID-19) case.

35 Nigerian Senators Asked To Go For Coronavirus Test

A group known as Civil Society Coalition Against COVID-19 (CISCAC) has asked 35 senators who recently attended a three-day international training programme in London to go for Coronavirus test.

COVID-19: Jigawa State Extend Stay At Home Orders By Two Weeks

Governor Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa State has extended the stay at home order for civil servants in the State by two weeks in efforts to prevent Coronavirus outbreak.

Nigeria On Course To Stop Coronavirus – FG

The Federal Government has expressed that Nigeria remains on the right path to conquer the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Only Buhari Can Determine Extension Of Lockdown – FG

The Federal Government says only President Muhammadu Buhari can decide whether or not, the lockdown of Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT will be extended.

Coronavirus: Buhari Sends Solidarity Message To UK Prime Minister Johnson

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent his message of solidarity to UK’s prime minister, Boris Johnson who was rushed into intensive care after suffering serious coronavirus symptoms on Monday, 6th April.

Coronavirus: Ekiti State Begins Distribution Of Palliatives

Following the lockdown imposed on the nation as a result of the novel coronavirus, Ekiti state government has begun the distribution of palliatives to the state residents in order to cushion the effect of the stay at home.

