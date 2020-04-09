Daddy Freeze Reacts To Nigerian Woman Who Thinks COVID 19 Does Not Affect Children Of Isreal

Daddy Freeze has reacted to a Nigerian woman who is of the opinion that COVID 19 does not affect children of Isreal, in other words, God’s children.

The woman had shared a post thanking God for this.

Reacting to this, Freeze wrote;

”The rise and rise of the COVIDIOTS.

Who did this to us?🙄

”Israel already has 65 deaths from coronavirus. Oh, did she hypothetically mean the Christians? She should google and see how many Christians have died from Covid 19 and how many pastors as well.

”Timothy was sick very often according to the scriptures, Paul didn’t pray it away or claim this kinda shit. He told him to drink wine. He gave him a remedy.



”The remedy for Covid 19 is #StayHome #WashHands #Sanitize ignore these and no ‘children of Israel’ positive speaking can save you!



1 Timothy 5:23

New Living Translation

Don't drink only water. You ought to drink a little wine for the sake of your stomach because you are sick so often.