‘Cut Down On All Excesses, Focus On Education, Healthcare’ – Frank Donga Tells FG

Popular comic actor, Frank Donga has advised the federal government of Nigeria to cut down on its excesses and focus on what really matters like building solid health care system and education.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle on Thursday, he added that it is obvious that the country can no longer carry the financial weight of elaborate and luxurious governance.

He wrote:

It is obvious that Nigeria cannot carrry the financial weight of elaborate and luxurious governance anymore. Cut down on excesses and focus on what really matters: like a solid healthcare system and education. Anyway, what do I know?.. me that I don’t have a lot of sense 👀🚶🏿‍♂️