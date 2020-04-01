Davido Tests Negative For Coronavirus Again

Nigerian singer Davido has revealed that he has again undergone a second coronavirus test.

Recall the singer claimed to have tested weeks ago and he tested positive. Not long after he made this known, news surfaced that Governor Makinde whom he had met with barely days ago had tested positive.

Read Also: Davido Admits Wizkid Inspired Him, Other Artistes To Do Music (Video)

This made many ask that he tests again and according to the OBO crooner, he has undergone a second test and he tested negative.

”I did a second test for the covid19 virus again …. once again I’m Negative ….”