‘There Would Be Lot Of Breakups, Separations After Coronavirus’ – Uche Maduagwu

Popular Nollywood actor and comedian, Uche Maduagwu has shared a hint of the aftermath of the global pandemic of the Coronavirus.

According to the actor, there would be a lot of separation and breakups between married celebrities in the entertainment industry.

Mr Maduagwu also pointed out that lockdown has exposed the number of infidelity in the country.

Sharing on Twitter, the actor wrote: “Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown in Nigeria has exposed the rising infidelity in a lot of celebrity marriages…”

