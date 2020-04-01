Entertainment

‘There Would Be Lot Of Breakups, Separations After Coronavirus’ – Uche Maduagwu

By Michael Isaac

Michael Isaac

Nollywood Actor Uche Maduagwu
Nollywood Actor Uche Maduagwu

Popular Nollywood actor and comedian, Uche Maduagwu has shared a hint of the aftermath of the global pandemic of the Coronavirus.

According to the actor, there would be a lot of separation and breakups between married celebrities in the entertainment industry.

Mr Maduagwu also pointed out that lockdown has exposed the number of infidelity in the country.

READ ALSO – ‘Mercy Stands Out From Other BBNaija Housemates’ – Uche Maduagwu

Sharing on Twitter, the actor wrote: “Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown in Nigeria has exposed the rising infidelity in a lot of celebrity marriages…”

See His Post Here:

Uche Maduagwu
The Actor’s Post

