Fuji Queen, Salawa Abeni Exposes Blackmailer Threatening To Release Her Nude Photos

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

Popular Fuji queen, Salawatu Abeni has taken to her Instagram page to expose someone trying to blackmail her with her nude photos.

Salawa Abeni Alidu
Singer, Salawa Abeni Alidu

The musician shared screenshots of her chat with the blackmailer with the caption;

“Good morning my Family, friends and Fans. I have something very important to tell you and I will really appreciate your audience. I am very disappointed that someone somewhere will try to tarnish my image and threaten to destroy my career of over 45 years. This morning, I received messages from somebody threatening to expose very old pictures of me and in the process, blackmailing me for money. These could’ve been pictures of me in the hospital or even with my partner, but is this what has become of us?? I plead with everybody out there to be very careful as our current situation has made people very desperate. I am almost 60 years old, I have worked very hard and made a name for myself for somebody to believe that they can threaten and trample on my feelings, this is very sad. So I have decided to share the messages and pictures sent by this person with everyone for you all to see! Thank you and God bless you! For you the blackmailer, I refuse to be bullied by you as I’m sure that I’m old enough to be your MOTHER!!”

See the post below:

The singer’s post
The singer’s post

The singer’s post
The singer’s post

One of her nude photos
One of the alleged nude photos

The chat
The chat

The chat
The chat

The chat
The chat

