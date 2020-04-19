‘DJ Xclusive Requested N500k To Play My Song’ – Willie XO Tells Daddy Freeze (Video)

UK based singer, Jocey Joseph Ekwuazi, also known as Willie XO, has alleged that DJ Xclusive requested N500k to play his song.

The singer made this known during an Instagram live chat with controversial media personality Daddy Freeze on Saturday.

During the Instagram live, Willie XO opened up about how some disc jockeys, television stations, and presenters refuse to play good songs until they are being paid to do so.

The singer also claimed they are the same people who would come to the club and he would buy drinks for them but they would even charge him more than what they ask others to pay.

