Do Not Be Like Me – Designer Swanky Jerry Tells Fans

By Temitope Alabi

Temitope Alabi

Celebrity stylist Swanky Jerry has taken to his IG page to pen a note to upcoming stylists who look up to him.

Jerry who was made the Forbes 30 under 30 list, advised that no one should aspire to be like him, instead they should aspire to be greater.

Read Also: ‘If You Are Tired, Go And Rest’ – Swanky Jerry Slams Former Boss, Toyin Lawani

”In the beginning …I have gotten countless messages, emails, DMs, etc from young Africans all over the continent inspired by my journey and most of them ended their messages with “I want to be like you when I grow up”. I couldn’t reply everyone, but I took my time to read every message.

”Don’t be like me, BE GREATER. But know that nothing good comes easy.

”I failed many times, some days I almost gave up… I tried different things, different jobs and just kept pushing. My goal has always been to inspire at least one person out there, but with the amount of people who reached out to me, God!! I’m so moved to know that I have inspired so many young people to never give up on their dreams… better days are always ahead.

”This pandemic has given me so much time to reflect on life and my journey and just be grateful for every moment. Listen I’m that boy that knows almost everything and everybody. I started off working as a PR agent helping other people’s businesses grow intensely.

”For example, say you started a small business and wasn’t doing well, I would step in and make it blossom because I can literally make people buy an item they don’t need just because of the way I have sold it to them. This is what they call “sweet mouth” LOOOL.

”Earlier in my life I worked as a PR agent for clubs, beauty brands, small fashion companies and the list goes on. And because I was so sure of myself, I would always opt for commission as mode of payment for my services; I always refused to be paid a salary because I felt like it would be me cheating myself.

”My strategy was to simply bring the client and get a percentage on what they spend, and this went on for a few years. Fast forward to 2012 where I started my brand “SWANKY’S SIGNATURES”.

”I struggled with the business at first because I didn’t get any support financially and emotionally. That same year, I managed to pull off a small launch event with the help of a few friends Things started to pick up… fast!

”YOUR DREAM IS VALID DONT GIVE UP.
Today we are on @forbesafrica We are the future… ”

In the beginning …… I have gotten countless messages, emails, DMs, etc from young Africans all over the continent inspired by my journey and most of them ended their messages with "I want to be like you when I grow up". I couldn't reply everyone, but I took my time to read every message. Don't be like me, BE GREATER. But know that nothing good comes easy. I failed many times, some days I almost gave up… I tried different things, different jobs and just kept pushing. My goal has always been to inspire at least one person out there, but with the amount of people who reached out to me, God!! I'm so moved to know that I have inspired so many young people to never give up on their dreams… better days are always ahead. This pandemic has given me so much time to reflect on life and my journey and just be grateful for every moment. Listen I'm that boy that knows almost everything and everybody. I started off working as a PR agent helping other people's businesses grow intensely. For example, say you started a small business and wasn't doing well, I would step in and make it blossom because I can literally make people buy an item they don't need just because of the way I have sold it to them. This is what they call "sweet mouth" LOOOL. Earlier in my life I worked as a PR agent for clubs, beauty brands, small fashion companies and the list goes on. And because I was so sure of myself, I would always opt for commission as mode of payment for my services; I always refused to be paid a salary because I felt like it would be me cheating myself. My strategy was to simply bring the client and get a percentage on what they spend, and this went on for a few years. Fast forward to 2012 where I started my brand "SWANKY'S SIGNATURES". I struggled with the business at first because I didn't get any support financially and emotionally. That same year, I managed to pull off a small launch event with the help of a few friends Things started to pick up… fast! YOUR DREAM IS VALID DONT GIVE UP. Today we are on @forbesafrica We are the future…

