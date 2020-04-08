Buhari Is A Wet Blanket – Omokri

Nigerian author and former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has again taken a shot at President Buhari.

Sharing a video of Ghana’s president Nakufo Addo addressing his countrymen on ways COVID 19 pandemic is being contained in the country, Omokri took this as an opportunity to again slam Buhari.

Reno captioned his video;

”Watch President @nakufoaddo of Ghana and weep for the wet blanket you have in Nigeria called General @muhammadubuhari.

”Akufo Addo stands shoulder above Buhari. There is no contest. No contest at all! I am a pan Africanist and I feel no shame in saying the truth!‬ ‪#BuhariTormentor ”