Don Jazzy Speaks On His Daily Activities During Lockdown

Popular music producer, Don Jazzy, in a live chat on Instagram, revealed his daily activities during the lockdown period.

Information Nigeria recalls the singer cum music producer got really excited after his longtime crush, Rihanna danced to his signee, Rema’s song.

Speaking about his daily activities during the lockdown period, the Mavin Records boss said he plays games, works out, attends virtual meetings and gists with his friends.

When pushed to reveal how he satisfies his sexual urge since his girlfriend is not based in Nigeria, Don Jazzy confessed that he masturbates with adult movies once in a blue moon.

Watch the video below: