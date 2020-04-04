Metro News

Enugu Commissioner Of Health, Prof Ugochukwu Is Dead

By Verity Awala

Verity Awala
The Enugu State Commissioner for Health, Professor Anthony Ugochukwu, has died.

 

According to report, the surgeon died on Friday night at a leading private hospital, Memfys Hospital in Enugu.

Ugochukwu’s death was confirmed by the House member representing his constituency, Oji River state Constituency in the Enugu House of Assembly Hon. Jeff Mbah.

Mbah described the late Surgeon as a Genius, Technocrat; “he is a great loss to both Enugu state and Nigeria.

“We are talking about a renowned Professor of Surgeon who has a lot to offer in turning around our health sector. Its a terrible blow.”

According to him, the deceased commissioner had just returned from the United States and was doing fine before the sudden relapse.

Professor Anthony Ugochukwu has been sick from his days as Provost College of Medicine but was said to have later recovered and concluded his work in the College.

Read Also: Coronavirus: Consult Native Doctors For Solution, Enugu Monarch Tells FG

It was said that the deceased commissioner, shortly after he was appointed in 2019, became severely sick again.

All these while with the emergence of the coronavirus pandemic, the commissioner has been out of circulation, the nation reports.

His duties were being carried out by the permanent secretary in the ministry of health, Dr Ifeanyi Agujiobi.

