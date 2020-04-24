Etinosa Idemudia Calls Out Internet Troll For Body Shaming Her

Nigerian actress, Etinosa Idemudia took to her Instagram page to call out an Internet troll for leaving a nasty remark about her tummy.

Idemudia shared photos of the troll which has since generated a lot of comments from other celebrities.

The actress wrote;

”When I realized that women who body shame other women are simply women with low self esteem I stopped getting angry at them. Instead, as a Christian who must practice love, I draw them close and educate them. It’s not their fault. It’s society that made them believe you have to be a certain way to be beautiful.



“@hope_nkiru you are beautiful the way you are. Don’t let any man tell you otherwise. I bet you suck belle so tightly you can’t breathe and take your picture several times before you finally decide which one to post. You don’t have to my love. My DM is open To you and we can talk any time. I love you💜

(Troll I met on @greriviancosmetics page)



“Please stop projecting your insecurities on other women. Stop trolling and talk to someone. My DM is still very much open Dear Nkiru”

See the full post and reactions below: