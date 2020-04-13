Entertainment

Fans Reacts As Tacha Admits She Bought A Mansion In Port-Harcourt (Video)

By Amaka Odozi

Must Read

PoliticsEyitemi Majeed - 0

I Will Quit Politics In 2023 – Senator Orji

Former governor of Abia state, T.A Orji has insisted that he would be calling it quit on politics in...
Read more
CoronavirusTemitope Alabi - 0

Popular Sports Photographer, Anthony Causi Dies Of Coronavirus

Popular sports photographer, Anthony Causi has died of Coronavirus. This is coming weeks after he shared updates on his...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Lockdown: CAN Demands Re-Opening Of Churches

According to reports, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has demanded for the reopening of churches amidst the lockdown...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Nigerian Man Arrested In Dubai For Using Fake Passport

A Twitter user identified as @Omokehinde has taken to the micro-blogging platform to cry out that a Nigerian man...
Read more
General NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Abike Dabiri Reacts As Dubai Authorities Arrest Nigerian Over Fake Passport

The chairman of Nigerian in diaspora commission, Abike Dabiri has reacted after a Twitter user cried out that a...
Read more
Amaka Odozi

2019 BBNaija Star, Natacha Akide, better known as Tacha, has shocked her fans after singer, Peter Okoye alias Mr P revealed she bought a mansion in Port-Harcourt.

Information Nigeria recalls news broke in 2019 that the reality TV star acquired a multi-millionaire property in her state with the help of her boyfriend, King Ladi.

Tacha, however, failed to acknowledge or confirm the news report until she had a conversation with singer, Mr P on Sunday.

The singer asked the reality Tv star if it was true and she gave an affirmative reply.

Fans have trooped to social media to react to the development.

Read Also: Adekunle Gold Reacts To Robbery Attacks In Lagos, Ogun

See the video and reactions below:

Reaction
Reaction

Reaction
Reaction

Reaction
Reaction

Reaction
Reaction

Reaction
Reaction

Previous articleNollywood Actress, Iyabo Ojo Shares Playful Video On Instagram
Next articleHow I Went From Being A Single Mom Of Two To A Sidechic, Then A girlfriend And Wife – Adetoun
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Nigeria Don Tire Me, Yemi Alade Laments

Entertainment Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Popular Afro-pop singer, Yemi Alade has cried out that she is tired Nigeria.Speaking via her official Twitter handle, she said the governmentcan do better...
Read more

A Lot Of Non-Christians Will Make Heaven, Says Davido

Entertainment Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Multi-award winning Nigerian singer, David Adeleke simply known and addressed as Davido has dropped a controversial statement that is currently sparking outrage on social...
Read more

How I Went From Being A Single Mom Of Two To A Sidechic, Then A girlfriend And Wife – Adetoun

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
A young lady by the name Adetoun has taken to social media to share her story.Toun penned down her journey from being a single...
Read more

Nollywood Actress, Iyabo Ojo Shares Playful Video On Instagram

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Popular Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo has taken to her Instagram page to share a playful video of her lockdown chronicle.The mother of two revealed...
Read more
- Advertisement -