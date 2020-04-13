Fans Reacts As Tacha Admits She Bought A Mansion In Port-Harcourt (Video)

2019 BBNaija Star, Natacha Akide, better known as Tacha, has shocked her fans after singer, Peter Okoye alias Mr P revealed she bought a mansion in Port-Harcourt.

Information Nigeria recalls news broke in 2019 that the reality TV star acquired a multi-millionaire property in her state with the help of her boyfriend, King Ladi.

Tacha, however, failed to acknowledge or confirm the news report until she had a conversation with singer, Mr P on Sunday.

The singer asked the reality Tv star if it was true and she gave an affirmative reply.

Fans have trooped to social media to react to the development.

See the video and reactions below: