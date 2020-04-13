Entertainment

Nollywood Actress, Iyabo Ojo Shares Playful Video On Instagram

By Amaka Odozi

Must Read

National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Nigerian Man Arrested In Dubai For Using Fake Passport

A Twitter user identified as @Omokehinde has taken to the micro-blogging platform to cry out that a Nigerian man...
Read more
General NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Abike Dabiri Reacts As Dubai Authorities Arrest Nigerian Over Fake Passport

The chairman of Nigerian in diaspora commission, Abike Dabiri has reacted after a Twitter user cried out that a...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

BREAKING: President Buhari To Address Nigerians At 7PM

President Muhammadu Buhari is set to address the nation in a live broadcast on Monday, at 7pm.This was disclosed...
Read more
PoliticsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Buhari’s Government Is The Virus Destroying Nigeria – Sowore

The convener of RevolutionNow and Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore has described President Muhammadu Buhari's administration as the...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Governor Abiodun Mulls Death Penalty For Criminals In Ogun

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has vowed to deal ruthlessly with criminals in the state, saying nothing would...
Read more
Amaka Odozi

Popular Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo has taken to her Instagram page to share a playful video of her lockdown chronicle.

The mother of two revealed she has hopped on the trending app, TikTok to keep herself entertained so as to survive boredom at home.

In the video shared on the photo-sharing app, the 42-year-old could be seen sitting and playing a funny role with her children, nephew and their friends.

Ojo captioned the video;

“😀😃😄😁😆 #familyband boredom102 after 18days of isolating….. e don happen 😀😄😄😁#tiktok ”

Read Also: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Mourns Death Of Her Cousin (Photo)

Watch the video below:

Previous articleIke’s Alleged Babymama Confronts Mercy Eke On Instagram (Video)
Next articleFans Reacts As Tacha Admits She Bought A Mansion In Port-Harcourt (Video)
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

A Lot Of Non-Christians Will Make Heaven, Says Davido

Entertainment Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Multi-award winning Nigerian singer, David Adeleke simply known and addressed as Davido has dropped a controversial statement that is currently sparking outrage on social...
Read more

How I Went From Being A Single Mom Of Two To A Sidechic, Then A girlfriend And Wife – Adetoun

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
A young lady by the name Adetoun has taken to social media to share her story.Toun penned down her journey from being a single...
Read more

Fans Reacts As Tacha Admits She Bought A Mansion In Port-Harcourt (Video)

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
2019 BBNaija Star, Natacha Akide, better known as Tacha, has shocked her fans after singer, Peter Okoye alias Mr P revealed she bought a...
Read more

Ike’s Alleged Babymama Confronts Mercy Eke On Instagram (Video)

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
A lady, who claims she is pregnant for reality star, Ike, confronted his girlfriend, Mercy Eke  during a live chat on Instagram.The Big Brother...
Read more
- Advertisement -