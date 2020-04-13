Nollywood Actress, Iyabo Ojo Shares Playful Video On Instagram

Popular Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo has taken to her Instagram page to share a playful video of her lockdown chronicle.

The mother of two revealed she has hopped on the trending app, TikTok to keep herself entertained so as to survive boredom at home.

In the video shared on the photo-sharing app, the 42-year-old could be seen sitting and playing a funny role with her children, nephew and their friends.

Ojo captioned the video;

“😀😃😄😁😆 #familyband boredom102 after 18days of isolating….. e don happen 😀😄😄😁#tiktok ”

Read Also: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Mourns Death Of Her Cousin (Photo)

Watch the video below: