Ike’s Alleged Babymama Confronts Mercy Eke On Instagram (Video)

A lady, who claims she is pregnant for reality star, Ike, confronted his girlfriend, Mercy Eke during a live chat on Instagram.

The Big Brother Naija season 4 winner kept quiet as the lady, Betty dragged her and called her a ‘bitch’, stating that and she is pained that she took her man.

Mercy lost her cool as she asked “which man?’” and called the lady a faceless troll and cockroach.

According to SDK, Betty’s handle on Instagram was opened two days ago to troll Mercy and she released some pregnancy photos on the photo-sharing app.

Watch the video below: