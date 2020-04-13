Entertainment

Ike’s Alleged Babymama Confronts Mercy Eke On Instagram (Video)

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

A lady, who claims she is pregnant for reality star, Ike, confronted his girlfriend, Mercy Eke  during a live chat on Instagram.

The Big Brother Naija season 4 winner kept quiet as the lady, Betty dragged her and called her a ‘bitch’, stating that and she is pained that she took her man.

Mercy lost her cool as she asked “which man?’” and called the lady a faceless troll and cockroach.

Read Also: Susan Peters Blasts Bill Gates’ Wife For Making Controversial Remark About Africa

According to SDK, Betty’s handle on Instagram was opened two days ago to troll Mercy and she released some pregnancy photos on the photo-sharing app.

The lady’s post
The lady’s post

Her post
Her post

Watch the video below:

