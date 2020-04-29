Feed One Person If You Can Not Feed 100 – Actress Dayo Amusa

Popular Nollywood actress, Dayo Amusa has advised her fans to help the needy and feed at least one person during this Ramadan period.

The 36-year-old actress, who has been partaking in the Ramadan food relief distribution, noted that no one is asking that one must compulsorily feed so many people, adding that feeding just one person will go a long way.

Sharing a beautiful picture of her self on IG, she wrote; “so bright and beautiful day today. Stepping out as we continue on our Ramadan Food Relief Distribution…. If you can’t feed a hundred, just feed one #feedone Ramadan Day 6 “

