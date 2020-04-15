FG Receives Ventilators, PPEs Donations From UN

The Federal Government has received medical equipment donated by the United Nations (UN) to aid Nigeria’s efforts at combating Coronavirus pandemic.

Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, represented by the Minister of State for Health, Senator Olorunimbe Mamora took delivery of the equipment at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The UN System in Nigeria handed over to the Nigerian government a shipment of 50 A30 ventilators, personal protective equipment and other essential medical supplies.

The Minister expressed the appreciation of the Nigerian government to the UN and Allied Air Cargo for transporting the equipment free of charge to Abuja.

He went further to state that the medical equipments will go a long way in boosting the nation’s capacity to contain the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.