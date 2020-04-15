National News

FG Receives Ventilators, PPEs Donations From UN

By Olayemi Oladotun

The Federal Government has received medical equipment donated by the United Nations (UN) to aid Nigeria’s efforts at combating Coronavirus pandemic.

A shipment of ventilators & other essential medical supplies procured by the United Nations System in Nigeria
Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, represented by the Minister of State for Health, Senator Olorunimbe Mamora took delivery of the equipment at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Also Read: We Can’t Share Donated Funds To Nigerians As Palliatives — FG

The UN System in Nigeria handed over to the Nigerian government a shipment of 50 A30 ventilators, personal protective equipment and other essential medical supplies.

The Minister expressed the appreciation of the Nigerian government to the UN and Allied Air Cargo for transporting the equipment free of charge to Abuja.

He went further to state that the medical equipments will go a long way in boosting the nation’s capacity to contain the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

