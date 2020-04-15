Entertainment

‘I Wasn’t Born To Fit In’ – Yvonne Jegede Shares New Photo

By Amaka Odozi

Must Read

National NewsVerity Awala - 0

Lockdown: FCTA To Begin Distribution Of Palliatives

 The FCT administration says it has the capacity to distribute palliatives to vulnerable groups during the lockdown.FCT Minister of...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Lockdown: Sanwo-Olu Orders LASTMA, VIO To Release All Impounded Vehicles

Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu has ordered both the Lagos State traffic management agency (LASTMA) and Vehicle Inspector Officials(VIO)...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Osun Govt. Relaxes Lockdown For Two Days

Osun state governor, Gboyega Oyetola has announced that the lockdown of the state would be relaxed for two days...
Read more
World newsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

US President Donald Trump Freezes WHO Funding

The President of the United States, Donald Trump has said he has instructed his administration to stop funding to...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Maltreatment Of Nigerians In China Has Been Resolved, Says Gbajabiamila

The speaker of the house of representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila says the issue of maltreatment of Nigerians living in China...
Read more
Amaka Odozi

Popular Nigerian actress, Yvonne Jegede has taken to her social media space to share a sultry photo as she reminded her fans that she wasn’t born to fit in.

Yvonne Jegede
Yvonne Jegede

In the sultry photo, the actress donned a short silver gown that left little to the imagination.

The single mom of one captioned the post;

“I wasn’t born to fit in. I don’t even know how to. It is my world, but you all are welcome to stay.“

Information Nigeria recalls the actress was accused of having an affair with singer, Orezi by a popular Instagram blogger, Gistlover.

Read Also: Popular Instagram Blogger Gives Fresh Details On Yvonne Jegede, Abounce Fawole’s Estranged Marriage

See the post below:

The actress’ post
The actress’ post

Previous articleIf Your Boyfriend Cheats On You, Date His Father – Bobrisky
Next articleFG Receives Ventilators, PPEs Donations From UN
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Brymo Tells Adekunle Gold His Secret To Making Good Music

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Popular Nigerian singer, Brymo shared his secret to writing good music with his colleague, Adekunle Gold on Twitter.Taking to the micro-blogging site, Adekunle Gold...
Read more

You Will Not Be Successful If You Are Too Emotional – Toke Makinwa

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
Media girl Toke Makinwa as dropped a tip on how people can achieve success.According to the Vlogger, one cannot attain success if they are...
Read more

Wizkid’s Third Babymama, Jada Pollock Reveals How They Met

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Artist manager and mother to Wizkid’s third child, Jada Pollock recently opened up on how and when she met the singer.Pollock said she met the...
Read more

70 Percent Of Wives In Lekki Are On Drugs And Have A Side Dude – Pretty Mike

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
Pretty Mike may have just shattered the table as his new post on IG states that 70 per cent of the wives in Lekki...
Read more
- Advertisement -