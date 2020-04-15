‘I Wasn’t Born To Fit In’ – Yvonne Jegede Shares New Photo

Popular Nigerian actress, Yvonne Jegede has taken to her social media space to share a sultry photo as she reminded her fans that she wasn’t born to fit in.

In the sultry photo, the actress donned a short silver gown that left little to the imagination.

The single mom of one captioned the post;

“I wasn’t born to fit in. I don’t even know how to. It is my world, but you all are welcome to stay.“

Information Nigeria recalls the actress was accused of having an affair with singer, Orezi by a popular Instagram blogger, Gistlover.

See the post below: