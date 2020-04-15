Entertainment

Know The Kind Of Man You Date So You Don’t Become A Single Mom Later – Bobrisky

By Temitope Alabi

Temitope Alabi

Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky has taken to her IG page to advise women on the kind of men they move with.

According to Bob, women need to be careful on the kind of men they date so they do not end up as single moms.

In her words;

”Some of this ladies won’t hear 👂Not every man that comes your way you open your leg for. Some men are useless ! I repeat some of them are useless. After impregnating you they will get BUSY.

”When they are busy running after u their phones are open 🙄. My dm is filled up with single mothers sending me their baby pic.

”If you will have to have fun use CONDOM pls. Don’t just bring an innocent child to suffer. Pls take note !”

