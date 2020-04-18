‘From God We Came, To Him We Shall All Return’, El-Rufai Speaks On Kyari’s Death

The governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai has expressed his sadness over the death of Abba Kyari, President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of staff.

The Kaduna state governor, who is also a coronavirus (COVID-19) patient described Kyari’s passing as shocking.

He said via his Twitter handle on Saturday that Kyari died in the service of President Buhari and Nigeria, while praying that his family have the fortitude to bear the loss.

He said: “This is absolutely shocking but “From God we came, & to Him we shall all return.” May the soul of Abba rest in perfect peace. May Allah Accept his martyrdom as he died in the service of PMB & Nigeria. May Allah give Aisha, her siblings & family the fortitude to bear the loss. NAE.”