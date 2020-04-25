Ghanaian Actress Akuapem Poloo Excited As Zlatan Ibile Mentions Her Name In A Song

Ghanaian actress, Rosemond Alade Brown alias Akuapem Poloo couldn’t contain her excitement after Nigerian rapper, Zlatan Ibile mentioned her name in his latest collaborative effort with colleague, Stonebwoy.

Taking to Instagram, the actress reposted a video clip of the rapper grooving to the song and she wrote;

“Listen to the song well oo he mentioned me in it lol (Cardib twin from Ghana to Naija with the banging body)lol 😂 I love this we are going places Paa haha I love you Nigeria 💚🇳🇬✌️ thanks for the love @zlatan_ibile”

The actress also shared a photo collage of both musicians with the caption;

“Lol see me huh! I’m blessed oo to have two strong artists to mention me in a song I swear no weapon🤣✌️God where you have brought me is enough haha 😂 What a surprise @stonebwoyb @zlatan_ibile I love you both ooooo and I know @stonebwoyb told @zlatan_ibile Poloo is a free spirit lady 🤣🤣🤸🏼‍♂️🤸🏼‍♂️🤸🏼‍♂️EDEYPAINDEM PAA KEEP HATING AND WATCH ME GO FAR”

Read Also: ‘You’re Dead’ – Davido Tells Father DMW For Riding His Bentley (Video)

Watch the videos below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_YQk-OJSWz/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link