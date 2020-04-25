Lockdown: Man Hacks Neighbour To Death For Not Allowing Him Watch Movies

‌

Mafoluku area of Oshodi has been thrown into mourning as a resident known as Taiwo Eluyemi was hacked to death by an angry neighbour he had dispersed from his room in line with the social distancing as advised by the health authorities.

According to reports, the suspect and some others had trooped in to watch a movie at the deceased room before he turned them back citing the government’s order on mass gathering.

This reportedly angered one of the neighbours identified as Habeeb as he laid in wait for him barely 24 hours later and Hacked him to death, one of the residents narrated.

He stated:

“There was a misunderstanding between Mr Eluyemi and Habeeb on Wednesday. Habeeb and his friends went to the man’s house to watch movies but he (Eluyemi) was not comfortable with it in the light of the social distancing everyone is trying to observe to avoid contracting coronavirus.

“He asked them to leave which led to a disagreement but it was later settled amicably. The man went to pick his son from the church not knowing Habeeb was already looking for him. He attacked the man with a cutlass and inflicted injuries on his back and left hand. He bled to death on the spot. The suspect has been handed over to the Makinde Police Station.”

Read Also: Police Hand Over Suspects Of Funke Olakunrin’s Murder To Ondo Govt

“People usually go to his house to watch European League matches and movies. He was popular on the street and his house was opened to youths. The suspect had also been going there. As a result of the present situation, he didn’t want people to gather in his apartment again.

“The suspect and some youths went there on Wednesday afternoon and he told them to go away. It was after the incident happened on Thursday that I learnt they (Habeeb and Eluyemi) had a misunderstanding sometime ago. The suspect should be in his late twenties, while the deceased is in his forties.”

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bala Elkana, while confirming the incident, said investigation had commenced.

He said, “The suspect is already in custody. Two of them are friends. They had a misunderstanding. We are investigating the circumstances that led to the murder.”