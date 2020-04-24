I Am A Light That Can Not Be Hidden – Ini Edo Writes As She Turns A Year Older

Nollywood actress Ini Edo turned a year older a few hours ago and took to social media to celebrate her new year.

The screen diva shared a new photo of herself writing;

”Now unto Him that is able to do exceeding abundantly above ALL that I ask or think, according to the power that worketh in me,

”Unto Him be all Glory in the church by Christ Jesus throughout all ages ,World without end Amen.

”Happy birthday to Me ..A light on a hill that cannot be hidden,🙏 I will be giving out 300k to 30 people. Note ..This is for people who are struggling to feed In this pandemic..not for career ,school fees or any of those..for now ,Let’s eat and stay alive… So please drop your account below if you need money to feed.

“We will pick randomly.stay safe stay home and God bless”